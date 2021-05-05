Letters

Benni should turn down the Bafana job

By reader letter - 05 May 2021 - 10:32
Benni McCarthy, head coach of AmaZulu.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

SA's all-time goalscorer and AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy should not accept the job of being Bafana Bafana coach if Safa offers him the job. The position on its own is a poisoned chalice.

McCarthy must focus on his Amazulu coaching job of which he has been excellently delivering good results. It is my personal view that the former Celta Vigo forward should be allowed to grow as a coach and his time will come in future since it's everyone's wish to represent their countries of birth.

Coaching Bafana can be a career-ending move because we all know that the problem is the suits at Safa House.

Lesego Raymond Shabangu, Pretoria West

