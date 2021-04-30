Joggers under siege from thugs

It is disheartening that innocent souls minding their own business of running to get fit get attacked on our roads on a daily basis.

Nothing beats the feeling of waking up in the morning and going for a run. The fresh air, the quietness and witnessing the sun rising. The feeling is so therapeutic and priceless.

The incidents of runners being attached by criminals taint the feeling of jogging. While the law must crack the whip on the thugs attacking the runners,here are some safety tips for joggers to consider:

Avoid running alone in isolated areas; run in a group,

Avoid quiet streets or areas, and use busy roads

Try to avoid running in the dark; time your move well as dark hours get longer as winter approaches

Familiarise yourself with your running areas so that when something happens you know where to run for cover.

Let's be safe out there fellow runners.

Thebe Kgwetiane

Maandagshoek, Limpopo