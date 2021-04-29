What do you need USB ports on a bed for?

Science is again misused and this time it's not just for making bombs. There is now a bed that comes with two USB ports and this is considered a special feature.

USB ports are useful for charging many things, although of course a power board can achieve this and not seem weird.

Although probably useful, it does make you wonder why someone thought this was worthwhile given that there are so many other problems to solve. It is also suggested that for better sleep people do not take their phones, iPads and other devices to bed.

Wake up to this strange device and go back to sleep!

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia