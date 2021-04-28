You're not fooling anyone, Mr President

On April 12 President Cyril Ramaphosa released a juicy missive: “We have a young, dynamic and skilled workforce that delivers a world-renowned quality of service, along with deep knowledge in technology and financial services.”

On the contrary, SA companies continue to source the so-called scarce skills from outside our borders. Likewise, the government imports doctors and engineers from Cuba, their blue-eyed boy.

Where is value for taxpayers’ money invested in universities, TVETs and Setas? When are we going to pay off our debt to the Cubans? To rub salt into the wound, nearly 35% of senior managers employed by national and provincial government departments do not have the required qualifications and credentials for the positions they occupy, according to the minister of public service & administration, Senzo Mchunu.

The retirement of senior citizens and the departure of contracted foreign nationals with critical skills has left a void in industries, which culminated in SA’s ailing economy. Twenty-seven years into democracy, we are still mulling over malfeasance, succession planning and skills transfer but corrective action and implementation – zilch.

The pretext that we are a 'developing country' doesn’t wash any more!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni