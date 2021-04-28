Letters

You're not fooling anyone, Mr President

By reader letter - 28 April 2021 - 09:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

On April 12 President Cyril Ramaphosa released a juicy missive: “We have a young, dynamic and skilled workforce that delivers a world-renowned quality of service, along with deep knowledge in technology and financial services.”

On the contrary, SA companies continue to source the so-called scarce skills from outside our borders. Likewise, the government imports doctors and engineers from Cuba, their blue-eyed boy.

Where is value for taxpayers’ money invested in universities, TVETs and Setas? When are we going to pay off our debt to the Cubans? To rub salt into the wound, nearly 35% of senior managers employed by national and provincial government departments do not have the required qualifications and credentials for the positions they occupy, according to the minister of public service & administration, Senzo Mchunu.

The retirement of senior citizens and the departure of contracted foreign nationals with critical skills has left a void in industries, which culminated in SA’s ailing economy. Twenty-seven years into democracy, we are still mulling over malfeasance, succession planning and skills transfer but corrective action and implementation –  zilch.

The pretext that we are a 'developing country' doesn’t wash any more!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

Vote out corrupt individuals - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on voters not to elect corrupt individuals in the forthcoming local government elections, adding that it’s the ...
News
6 hours ago

SA must tackle climate change urgently or risk reversal of developmental gains: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the need for SA to prioritise the reduction of emission of greenhouse gases in the global fight against ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X