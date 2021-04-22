It's better to be an eagle than a parrot

Every successful person has overcome hard times and hurdles before becoming successful. Never be ashamed of your hustle and struggle.

Work past it. Always remember that you have a family to feed and not a community to please. People are going to talk, irrespective of whether you do good or bad. So why waste time thinking about them? Just do what makes you happy.

Sometimes it is crucial that you don't let people know too much about what you are up to. Your goal shouldn't be to be better than anyone else, but to be better than your previous self. Every struggle in your life has shaped you into the person you are today.

Be thankful for the hard times because they can only make you stronger. Don't let the storm on the outside get to your inside. Rise above it. When you are alone, mind your thoughts. When you are with people, mind your tongue. When you are angry, watch your temper. When you are in trouble, mind your emotions.

And when God starts blessing you, mind your ego. There are also things you need not be ashamed of because they don't define your make-up. Don't be ashamed of your old clothes, because they don't define your talent. You need to be proud of your poor friends because there is no status in friendship.

Don't be ashamed of your old parents because you are who and what you are today because of them. Don't be ashamed of your simple living, because success can't be determined by appearance. If you focus on the hurt, you will continue to suffer. If you focus on the lesson, you will continue to grow.

You must be like an eagle as opposed to a parrot. The latter talks too much but can't fly high. But an eagle is silent, though it has the ability to almost touch the sky. The risk you are afraid to take today could change your life. There is nothing that is permanent in this world, not even our troubles. Do not lose hope. You never know what tomorrow will bring. There is no-one who can stop your destiny unless you allow them to.

In a nutshell, life has no remote. You need to get up and change it yourself!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron