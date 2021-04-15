Laws on land continue to confound

Audited numbers have confirmed what is known – 90% (89,523,044ha) of the land is in private hands. The lion’s share of 72% (26,663,144ha) is owned by whites, followed by coloureds at 15%, Indians at 5%, and blacks at 4% (1,271,562ha). The 4% for blacks is further shared with errant blacks in possession of unduly acquired SA identity documents. SA belongs to all who live in it, united in diversity!

This is the only country in the world where the majority indigenous people are almost landless. A sense of belonging and ownership starts with the land. It’s now nearly 27 years of constitutional democracy and the land legislation of 1913 is still adversely impacting on us.

How long will the amendment to section 25 of our constitution take to right this injustice? Will this happen in our lifetime? Acquisition of land without a political strategy and support system is even more hurting. I urge the government to urgently consider releasing land to blacks in penury as part of its economic recovery plan.

In addition, God’s multi-purpose hemp plant must be allowed to be cultivated as a commercial crop.

Empower and help establish black-owned factories alongside the fields for packaging, producing oil and medicine as well as manufacturing clothes. Business opportunities in the value chain are immense. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Since September 2018 when the Constitutional Court decriminalised the private use of dagga, the wheels of justice have been turning at a snail’s pace. Cannabis was effectively used by our forebears throughout Africa when they deliberated on matters affecting the society. We are a sovereign state and we can’t be dictated to by the West. It’s time to stop cutting and pasting inappropriate international laws.

SA is ranked fourth as the largest producer of cannabis in the world with 3.5m users. What are we dilly-dallying about? Let’s trade locally, continentally, internationally and make rands, dollars and pounds.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni