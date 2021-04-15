Letters

Don't sleep your way to 'good life'

By READER LETTER - 15 April 2021 - 08:50
Image: Nathan Laine

A man with lots of money, as socialite Khanyi Mbau has observed, pays everything when you are in love with him. He gets you everything you want, but you have to pay for it somehow, especially with your body.

There's a part of your life that  you allow to be under the control of the man. And you will serve and thank him forever, as long as you are under his spell. Take for an example many of our young sisters that get employed in the municipalities across the country. Most of them have slept their way to their places of employment.

Their seniors have a huge say in their career decisions. It is very painful not to have a final say, especially where your well-being is concerned. Those who hired you this way usually call the shots and control your every movement during  your "down time".

It is usually those young women who didn't go to school but prefer living the "bling life" who are always on the receiving end of such brutality orchestrated by the cruel men in charge. 

To all our beautiful women, equip yourselves academically and avoid dependence on men.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron

X