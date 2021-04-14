Why is maths teaching still a problem today?

The Australian Curriculum Authority has proposed concentrating on teaching problem solving in mathematics whereas surely the emphasis should be on solving the problem of mathematics teaching.

Problem solving is an important skill, but the basics should be mastered first and fully as no-one wants a mechanic who can fix an engine but doesn't know which fuel to use in it.

Despite the silliness of the example, this could be the outcome when solving a sudoku puzzle is more important than knowing your time tables. This problem occurs in most, if not all, countries.

My own 35 years of teaching teenagers' mathematics has seen a number of students struggle as they lacked the basics of numeracy and had a poor recall of the tables.

Despite the pleasures gained by being able to solve quadratic equations, most people need little more than their tables, the four main operations and a reasonable knowledge of fractions and yet not all master these skills.