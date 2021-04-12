Nationalisation will deepen poverty in SA

The nationalisation of land as proposed by the EFF means the state becomes the sole owner of all land. Existing title deeds constituting evidence of a right, especially ownership of property, will be nullified.

Most people use their properties as security to borrow money from banks, and municipalities depend on rates and taxes they collect from property owners to build and maintain infrastructure. It is clear that should the state become the owner of all land, it will put SA on a path of economic decline from which it will never recover.

And while the rich will be able to emigrate and shift their monies to other countries, ordinary South Africans, especially the poor, will bear the brunt. Many of our state institutions such as public hospitals, schools, colleges and farms that are under state control are barely functioning. They perpetuate and deepen the hardship the poor endure daily.

While so many people pin their hopes on accessing land for agricultural purposes. It is clear that the proposed changes to the constitution to expropriate land without compensation will only benefit the politically connected.

Bushy Green, Kagiso