Ramadan time to strengthen spirit

Traditionally, the month of blessings, Ramadan, commences and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

It is now the second successive year that Ramadan is being overshadowed by the novel coronavirus but the spirit to commemorate the holy month for Islam remains unshaken.

In this most sacred month on the Islamic calendar, devotees reset the compass for acquiring mercy. For them to forego meals and water during day time is about detaching themselves from their material needs to focus on worshiping the Supreme Creator.

The significance of this month is so much that faithful followers start preparing for the period of fasting two months in advance, to intensify their commitment to the Almighty as devoted Muslims.

Muslims use the Ramadan time to practice self-restrain in keeping with one of the pillars of Islam. In total there are five pillars of Islam, and Ramadan offers the devotees to perform up to four of the pillars at the same time – fasting, commitment to faith, prayers and alms.

Patience and endurance are required for fasting. Extreme care is taken not to speak false words, commit or harbour thoughts to commit foul deeds during fasting.

Not to deprive from a magnificent benefit, the faithful devotees meditate most of the night in devoting prayers and remembrance of Almighty. Humbly pray for forgiveness from all faults and shortcomings and protection from hell-fire.

Ramadan – this year from April 13 to May 12 – is the best time to strengthen the spirit.Through our favourite Sowetan newspaper, we reciprocate Ramadan Kareem to all readers!

Hanif A. Patel; Gujarat, India