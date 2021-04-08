Letters

Cameras on cops right call

By reader letter - 08 April 2021 - 09:18
Police are still looking for victims of a sjambokking incident which was caught on camera and shared this week. File image.
Image: 123RF/Ivan Kokoulin

Carnage, lawlessness and lack of political will have been our Achilles heel in road traffic. Finally, we’ve struck the right note by coming up with the ingenious traffic jackets.

The outfits have the requisite built-in cameras and drones to combat pervasive corruption and provide both audio and visual evidence for speedy and successful prosecutions. What’s left is to roll them out through the country.

The government should, however, guard against maladministration in their procurement. Furthermore, they must be extended to SAPS members. It is no longer tenable; CCTVs must be installed at all police stations without delay.

The so-called brown curtain silence and blue wall silence in the traffic and police law enforcement agencies, respectively, will be a thing of the past. No more hideout for those rotten to the core but good traffic cops and police officers, if applied too, will thrive.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale

