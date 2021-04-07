Ramaphosa owes Cubans a state visit

It's a shame that President Cyril Ramaphosa has never ever paid a visit to the socialist Republic of Cuba ever since he became a leader of SA.

Many countries that did not support the Struggle during apartheid are seen as the friends of SA by Ramaphosa. Our country's guerillas that fought against apartheid were trained by the Cuban soldiers in Angola and Cuba itself.

We have the students in Cuba that are studying many different courses and military. Havana has offered them free education. Had it not been by the late Fidel Castro's ideas, many of us could have been killed by the apartheid soldiers in SA, Angola, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

I was shocked when Ramaphosa failed to attend the funeral of Castro. Had it not been the Cuban army, our Struggle would still be making a mark-time even today. My advice to our president is to make a trip to Cuba and appeal to the head of state, Raul Castro, to forgive him for not attending the late Castro's funeral.

Ben "TNT" Lekalake, Soweto