DA never believed in Maimane
Everyone hopefully remembers the DA running around, conducting a circus referred to as an investigation report into its performance in the last general election.
Tony Leon, subject to correction, was directly or indirectly involved in the compilation of the report. Now we know that the report was nothing but a smokescreen to get rid of Mmusi Maimane as the "experiment gone wrong". But is there such a finding in the report, and if not, why not?
Now, the truth is coming out even from John Steenhuisen that senior leaders in the DA never believed in the leadership of Maimane. He was just a rented African face to woo voters that the DA is home for everyone.
It went on a propaganda campaign alleging it wanted "One SA for All", while in reality the converse is true.
So, upon realising that Maimane is not just a rented face, but an independent thinker who advocates for African liberalism rather than the classical bourgeois liberalism, the party was shaken in its pants. However, there was no way to openly challenge the leadership of Maimane.
The elections presented the perfect excuse to get rid of Maimane under the pretext that the DA did not perform well. It will still not perform well in the forthcoming municipal elections.
It remains to be seen if another investigation will be launched into the leadership of Steenhuisen.
The DA has become a right-wing party, committed to defending the interests of the few and moneyed. It's the party of the status quo that is not interested in upsetting the apple cart for the benefit of the marginalised.
Kobimpe Moqejwa, Botshabelo
