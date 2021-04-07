DA never believed in Maimane

Everyone hopefully remembers the DA running around, conducting a circus referred to as an investigation report into its performance in the last general election.

Tony Leon, subject to correction, was directly or indirectly involved in the compilation of the report. Now we know that the report was nothing but a smokescreen to get rid of Mmusi Maimane as the "experiment gone wrong". But is there such a finding in the report, and if not, why not?

Now, the truth is coming out even from John Steenhuisen that senior leaders in the DA never believed in the leadership of Maimane. He was just a rented African face to woo voters that the DA is home for everyone.