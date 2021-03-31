Time for a Bafana restart

The disappointment with Bafana Bafana's Afcon failure is an opportunity to start afresh. The president of Safa, Danny Jordaan, and those who appointed the coach must make way for new leadership.

There has to be drastic consequences for failing to qualify for Afcon. If we start again from the management to coach and players, it becomes the beginning of something new.

Failure is the opportunity to begin again intelligently. We don't need another embarrassment. Let's have a fresh start.

Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East