Letters

Time for a Bafana restart

By reader letter - 31 March 2021 - 10:05
Coach Molefi Ntseki's job is on the line after failing to qualify the team for the Afcon finals in Cameroon in 2021.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The disappointment with Bafana Bafana's Afcon failure is an opportunity to start afresh. The president of Safa, Danny Jordaan, and those who appointed the coach must make way for new leadership.

There has to be drastic consequences for failing to qualify for Afcon. If we start again from the management to coach and players, it becomes the beginning of something new.

Failure is the opportunity to begin again intelligently. We don't need another embarrassment. Let's have a fresh start.

Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East

