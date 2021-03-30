Letters

My pensioner father without power for months

By reader letter - 30 March 2021 - 11:26
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Some letters to the editor take forever to get to the point. This one is brief and simple, about a pensioner, my aging father, who has been without electricity for four months now after his connection was disrupted by lightning or other natural causes.

We have tried every effort in the book, calling and e-mailing, to get the issue resolved. To date, he is still in the dark, losing all supplies that need a refrigerator. The last reference number we got from a call centre number, 0860-037-566, three weeks ago, was Ref: 412796224

We were promised then that the issue would be resolved, but sadly to date, no solution has been provided.

Mmusi Mogotlane, Auckland Park

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Farmers Under Siege
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X