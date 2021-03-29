Black on black disrespect

It is disturbing that a black person will say that traditional attire is not allowed in a public space. it’s even more shocking that he says it is indecent.

I’m pointing to the black person because he is supposed to know better as he even said he is Tswana-speaking. We would have been more vocal if he was a white person and attached race to the issue.

To further say that a person in such attire must not even be allowed to purchase anything is immoral to the core. I don’t remember any mall or shopping centre that has such notices or policies against traditional attire.

To suspend that person is a good move by the shopping management. But that individual must also apologise to the public, especially the black community that made him what he is today.

I wonder what his reaction would have been if nationals like the Nigerians or those from the Ivory Coast enter that mall with their regalia, as they pride themselves on their appearance.

How then do we convince the white community to respect and accept our cultures if we cannot be proud ourselves?

I hope the co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister takes note and really condemns such unethical moral behaviour.

Andries Monyane, Sedibeng district.