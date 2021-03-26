Spare a thought for justice Zondo

The latest outburst by Dali Mpofu immediately made me think of what deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has had to deal with during the inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Political intransigence, posturing, stupidity, boorishness, bad manners and obstinacy. He has had to look in the eyes... corrupt and gluttonous human beings who care only about themselves.

Zondo strikes me as a fair man with a calm demeanour. I wonder how his faith has helped him facing all these people with no or very low morals.

Strength to you, judge. I sometimes think you need supernatural intervention to deal with these humans.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni