Letters

Never give up on life

By Reader Letter - 26 March 2021 - 12:01
Adversity is the breakfast of champions, but if you are going through hell, keep going, the writer says.
Adversity is the breakfast of champions, but if you are going through hell, keep going, the writer says.
Image: 123RF / georgerudy

Life is painful, and there are no guarantees. But never allow your past to haunt you, stop you, cripple you. In life, not everyone will like you, but it does not mean everyone will hate you.

There will be doubters, but there will be people who believe in you as well. Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, or work around it. We are like tea bags, we don't know our strength until we're in hot water.

In life, it doesn't matter what anyone thinks or says about you. What really matters is what you think. Hang up your problems before they hang you.

Be very strong, be very methodical in your life if you want to be a champion. Adversity is the breakfast of champions. If you are going through hell, keep going.

Kganthane Lebaka, GaPhaahla-Makadikwe

How to be emotionally prepared for the final matric results

As the matric class of 2020 will be eagerly awaiting their final exam results.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Grieving all we've lost: a look at the unconsidered effects of Covid

While fear for the loss of life has been foremost in our anxiety about Covid-19, it might be distracting us from the many more losses that we may not ...
S Mag
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X