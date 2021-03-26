Never give up on life

Life is painful, and there are no guarantees. But never allow your past to haunt you, stop you, cripple you. In life, not everyone will like you, but it does not mean everyone will hate you.

There will be doubters, but there will be people who believe in you as well. Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, or work around it. We are like tea bags, we don't know our strength until we're in hot water.

In life, it doesn't matter what anyone thinks or says about you. What really matters is what you think. Hang up your problems before they hang you.

Be very strong, be very methodical in your life if you want to be a champion. Adversity is the breakfast of champions. If you are going through hell, keep going.

Kganthane Lebaka, GaPhaahla-Makadikwe