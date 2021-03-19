Degree doesn't necessarily mean gainful employment

I doubt if there is any country in the world that is as interesting as SA.

Every year, we know without a doubt that the country will be engulfed in violent protests as university students demand free education.

TVET colleges also receive state funding, and while there is no guarantee that on completion of their engineering studies they will find employment, at least they stand a far better chance at getting employed in many industries.

But, everyone wants nothing less than a university degree even if it means spending many years sitting at home without jobs because some of the degrees are not in demand in the workplace. How many times have we seen some of these desperate graduates don their gowns and caps to march in protest about their joblessness?

And now the government, trying to come up with a solution to discourage students opting for the easy, oversubscribed degrees that might not open any job opportunities for the prospective students are confronted with resistance.

When are we ever going to learn that there are many job opportunities out there that can give us a bright future without a degree. If you fail to find a job a year or two after graduating, which company do you think might want to give you a chance at employment? It is time to rethink our future prospects.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand