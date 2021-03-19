Letters

Culture of entitlement sure to collapse varsities

By reader letter - 19 March 2021 - 07:39
Some Wits students protested against the financial exclusion of some students with historical debt. File photo.
Image: SIHLE MAKU/THE TIMES

When the ANC were voted into political power, they created much expectation in the hearts and minds of millions of South Africans.

The perception that they would provide, has created unrealistic expectations. R1bn is currently owed to Wits University by students who simply do not have the financial means to pay and therefore creating a problem so big that the university will no longer be a going concern in 12 months' time.

Rioting and intense anger, aimed at the university and minister of education, will not solve this problem of “nonpayment” that has mushroomed over the past two decades.

Somebody has to pay and once again, if the government buckles, it will be the taxpayer who will have to bail out the university.

It is of great concern that the culture of “entitlement” has spread like a cancer, enveloping almost all spheres of life in this country.

Somebody died while the rioting was happening; who takes responsibility for this senseless death?

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

When will black people stop dying for education?

Nine years ago, in 2012, a woman was killed, and several others injured in a stampeded at the University of Johannesburg’s Bunting Road campus. This ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Wits vice chancellor calls for 'urgent national debate'

Wits University vice chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi has called for an 'urgent national debate' on the fees crisis faced by many of the country's ...
News
1 week ago

Wits student debt is R1bn: vice-chancellor

Vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University Prof Zeblon Vilakazi says the issue of student funding is a national, system-wide issue which the ...
News
1 week ago

