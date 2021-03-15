No planning for free education

The unfortunate situation at universities does not come as a surprise; thinking South Africans saw this coming. The funding of tertiary education is one of many insurmountable problems caused by the ANC government.

The president and his ministers do not govern this country efficiently. Officials make a grievous mistake by running all over SA when the rape of a child or a women occurs.

They think by so doing they are working. Sadly, it is not the case. The president and ministers must be office bound to carry out managerial functions. They must plan issues pertaining to their developments.

Surely, former president Jacob Zuma did not plan free tertiary education he okayed shortly before he was ousted. He introduced free education to amass support because he wanted to be forever in power.

This was clearly not in the interest of students or citizens of SA. At that time t state funds were depleted. If had Zuma carried out some planning, he would have realised that that he and his cronies ran our country to her knees.

Likewise, Blade Nzimande doesn't plan, organise and exercise control. How is it that at the beginning of each academic year students sleep in libraries?

The administrators of NSFAS are not are not trained and they are not organised. Carrying out this function is important because administrators of NSFAS are handling a huge amount of money. They therefore need a very strong leadership that gives clear direction. Otherwise, this fund will be susceptible to corruption as is presently the case.

Johane Mkolobetsi Teleki, email