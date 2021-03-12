Letters

Late applications cause chaos

By reader letter - 12 March 2021 - 13:13
Students can apply as early as August to any university in the country, however our grade 12 students wait until January to force universities to register them, the writer says.
Image: PETER MOGAKI

How many years has the walk-in registration been scrapped from SA universities? Even a grade 1 child needs to apply online to get access to primary school.

Our university students are a disgrace to our country. You can apply as early as August to any university in the country, however our grade 12 students wait until January to force universities to register them.

You won't see grade 8 pupils causing all these problems, but the ones we thought are mature are the ones doing this.

Are these their rights for education? But where are the responsibilities?

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

