Fewer people are watching TV

One of the more interesting outcomes from the "Interview of the Decade" with Oprah was how few people are watching TV these days.

The interview clearly won its time slot, but with about 2 million out of 26 million in Australia (7%), 17 million out of 333 million in America (5%) and a high of 11 million out of 67 million in the UK (17%) the ratings really weren't "huge" or "massive" as reported, but simply the best at the time and probably one of the best for the year.

This suggests that few people are watching TV at all and there may be more appropriate media to get your message out to the adoring public.

Has TV reached the end of its popularity run as people seem to have deserted it as they have from newspapers? TV shows the pictures and the story in their news broadcast although rarely in detail whereas newspapers usually rely more on details than pictures.

Have they all been passed by YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and if so, then be prepared for the level of news accuracy where Elvis Presley is still alive, the moon landings were faked, and the election results were not valid?

Please start watching more TV to get the headlines and then newspapers to get the accurate details.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia