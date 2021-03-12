Letters

Fewer people are watching TV

By reader letter - 12 March 2021 - 13:26
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. The writer says the global viewership numbers of this interview suggests TV may be reaching its popularity run as people seem to have deserted as they have with newspapers.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. The writer says the global viewership numbers of this interview suggests TV may be reaching its popularity run as people seem to have deserted as they have with newspapers.
Image: HARPO PRODUCTIONS

One of the more interesting outcomes from the "Interview of the Decade" with Oprah was how few people are watching TV these days.

The interview clearly won its time slot, but with about 2 million out of 26 million in Australia (7%), 17 million out of 333 million in America (5%) and a high of 11 million out of 67 million in the UK (17%) the ratings really weren't "huge" or "massive" as reported, but simply the best at the time and probably one of the best for the year.

This suggests that few people are watching TV at all and there may be more appropriate media to get your message out to the adoring public.

Has TV reached the end of its popularity run as people seem to have deserted it as they have from newspapers? TV shows the pictures and the story in their news broadcast although rarely in detail whereas newspapers usually rely more on details than pictures.

Have they all been passed by YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and if so, then be prepared for the level of news accuracy where Elvis Presley is still alive, the moon landings were faked, and the election results were not valid?

Please start watching more TV to get the headlines and then newspapers to get the accurate details.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

Move over Harry and Meghan — these are the local celebs we'd love to see Oprah interview

From politicians to media darlings, Mzansi is not short of people Oprah can have a chat to.
S Mag
1 day ago

WATCH | Piers Morgan leaves British TV show after taking a dig at Meghan Markle

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV on Tuesday after his long-running ...
News
2 days ago

Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X