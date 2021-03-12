De Ruyter stopped the rot at Eskom

The race card is being played to discredit Eskom CEO André de Ruyter as he applies fiscal discipline within the organisation, which has toppled the corrupt and entrenched competence at the power utility.

It’s game, set and match as those miscreants who for years have brought the utility into disrepute and ultimately to its knees. It must be a bitter pill to swallow for those who made excessive amounts of money, providing inferior work ethic and sub-standard service.

The new disciplines are abhorred my those who milked the Eskom cow and now it’s payback time. De Ruyter is a consummate business professional. He does not suffer fools gladly and he demands excellence.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni