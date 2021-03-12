Beware of scams, don’t pay for jobs

Scammers still continue to terrorise people, especially in the job market where people are made to believe in order to be employed, they should pay a certain amount of money.

This is a sad reality. In almost every job advertisement there is a note that people should not pay any money for any job, but people still continue being scammed and paying huge amounts of money to people who claim to be having "connections" and still get no job.

Scammers are always up to date with current state of our economy, especially the lack of job opportunities part, they take advantage of the situation and advertise fake jobs, knowing very well that people will apply. They know how desperate many people are for jobs.

They will call and tell you to pay certain a amount to secure the post, something that it is not legal in SA. Jobs are not sold. There is nothing called money to secure the job!

A lot of people have fallen victim to this illegal practice and we do not know who to blame between victims and scammers because the message has been distributed within various media platforms to raise awareness about people that are always coming up with ways to suck blood out of innocent people.

But people still do what they have been told not to do. People should always do their own background checks to see if indeed the said company is advertising jobs or ask around for clarity. Scammers are in it for a kill. We are living in a walala wasala situation nowadays, if you not careful you will still continue paying that money to ghost accounts and still get no job.

Jobs are not sold. Stop paying money for jobs, you will be scammed!

Melato Mphahlele, Zebediela