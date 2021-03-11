ANC guaranteed to win polls

It was reported in City Press on Sunday that the ANC treasurer, Paul Mashatile, said the party will not have ample time to canvass for the local government elections to be held in August or November.

In my view, even if the ANC does not canvass, people are going to vote for it in big numbers, particularly in rural areas.

For the ANC to canvass it's a matter of formality. The ANC has entered into contract with its loyal poor masses since 1994. The ANC is well aware that poor people in rural areas and some townships in big cities continuously vote for it regardless of some of its members being involved in corruption.

Even if many loyal supporters do not go out and vote, the ANC will still win the elections.

I do not agree with the narrative that if the ANC does not have ample time to campaign, it will not win the elections. With or without rigorous campaigning, the ANC is guaranteed to win elections. Perhaps what could happen for the ANC is that it could win with less majority like it happened in 2016.

The ANC supporters may toyi-toyi and cause havoc and threaten not to vote for the party, but come election time, the very same people who were in the forefront of marching will encourage the masses to vote for the ANC.

The ANC will overwhelmingly win this year's local government elections without campaigning as rural people love the organisation that gave them freedom.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani