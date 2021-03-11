Letters

ANC guaranteed to win polls

By Reader letter - 11 March 2021 - 13:43
The writer differs with Gauteng ANC Chairperson, Paul Mashatile and says even if the ANC does not canvass, people are going to vote for it in big numbers, particularly in rural areas..
The writer differs with Gauteng ANC Chairperson, Paul Mashatile and says even if the ANC does not canvass, people are going to vote for it in big numbers, particularly in rural areas..
Image: Masi Losi

It was reported in City Press on Sunday that the ANC treasurer, Paul Mashatile, said the party will not have ample time to canvass for the local government elections to be held in August or November.

In my view, even if the ANC does not canvass, people are going to vote for it in big numbers, particularly in rural areas.

For the ANC to canvass it's a matter of formality. The ANC has entered into contract with its loyal poor masses since 1994. The ANC is well aware that poor people in rural areas and some townships in big cities continuously vote for it regardless of some of its members being involved in corruption.

Even if many loyal supporters do not go out and vote, the ANC will still win the elections.

I do not agree with the narrative that if the ANC does not have ample time to campaign, it will not win the elections. With or without rigorous campaigning, the ANC is guaranteed to win elections. Perhaps what could happen for the ANC is that it could win with less majority like it happened in 2016.

The ANC supporters may toyi-toyi and cause havoc and threaten not to vote for the party, but come election time, the very same people who were in the forefront of marching will encourage the masses to vote for the ANC.

The ANC will overwhelmingly win this year's local government elections without campaigning as rural people love the organisation that gave them freedom.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani

ANC wont rein in Zuma

What else can the nation expect from the ruling party against Jacob Zuma? There is no doubt that Zuma's faction is more powerful in the ANC than that ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

D-Day for ANC's 'step aside' guidelines as NEC poised to make vital decision

By the end of Sunday, the ANC could be without a secretary-general - at least as far as the newly formulated "step aside" guidelines are concerned.
News
3 weeks ago

ANC top six want 'step aside' regulations discussed directly by NEC

The ANC top six have decided that the newly formulated "step aside" regulations should go straight to the national executive committee (NEC) and not ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X