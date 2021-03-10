With Motsepe, African football can be great

The fact that Patrice Motsepe is not a seasoned soccer administrator is good enough to make him the best thing to happen to African football. It's a good motivation to prove the critics wrong and dodge the trappings of complacency.

Africa has produced some of the best football players in the world and keeps producing many soccer stars. However, the idolatory of mediocrity has denied Africa the opportunity to shine on the world stage. Africa is also doing well in the individual sporting codes to the envy of the world.

However, with the arrival of Motsepe and with the support of other African billionaires, African soccer is destined for greatness. With Motsepe at the helm Africa is poised to reach for the stars not only in football but in all other sporting codes.

All the best to Motsepe, and he must remember that "history thrust greatness on people". This time history has favoured Motsepe with greatness. Never disappoint us by sinking African soccer in the worst kind of mediocrity. We seek nothing but glory for Africa.

Kobimpe Moqejwa, Botshabelo