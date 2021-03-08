Letters

Love and cherish disabled people

By reader letter - 08 March 2021 - 14:13
Disability intersects with every aspect of the life of the person who lives with it, from accesing justice, education, public transport, social services and work.
I have observed that people with disabilities are often treated unfairly by people who should be loving them.

It is sad that many people perceive a person with disabilities as someone who can't fend for themselves. Truth is, people with disabilities can be as productive and successful as able-bodied people.

It's wrong to think the life of a person with a disability is one of constant pain, sorrow and that able-bodied people are under a continual obligation to help them. Living with  a disability doesn't mean you cannot contribute meaningfully to all aspects of life.

Like any other person, people with disabilities do need assistance here and there but this should not give us the wrong impression that they cannot function independently. Instead of undermining, ridiculing and ill-treating them, let's love and cherish people with disabilities because they are humans as well.

Malphia Honwane
Gottenburg eManyeleti

