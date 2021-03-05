Women are bedrock of society, honour them

When we see in our civilised society, the unabated innocent killings, cruel raping and domestic violence against women, we feel ashamed. Such acts are not human in man but animal in man.

Gender-based violations cause a great deal of hurdles for the smooth function of a fair society and need to be dealt with seriously.

The campaign is loud to empower women but something different is happening. It is common practice to flout women's dignity in almost every field and occupation. They have to endure physical, mental and emotional torture.

Excessive abuse and constant atrocities put victims in a position where they sometimes succumb to suicide. This is a great shame. It is imperative to save women from an insecure environment and provide support to re-establish a normal happy life.

When people fail to give respect, honour and dignity to women, human society's structure is under threat of collapse. The real architects of society are women.

Each culture has emphasised the protection of an individual's chastity, honour and social moral values.

Behind every man's success there is a woman's support. "The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world." In this poetic verse William Ross beautifully admires the value of a mother.

If we give honourable status to women then we are able to construct a healthy society. On International Women's Day on Monday we must pledge to change the narrative of oppression against women and treat them with honour and respect.

Hanif A. Patel Eklera-Bhanondra, Gujarat province, India