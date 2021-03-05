Letters

SA wants to see action after Zondo commission

By Reader Letter - 05 March 2021 - 11:34
As a nation we are awaiting the recommendations of the commission into state capture, nothing less than that. We want to see individuals going to jail and monies being recovered .

Our judgment on the inquiry will be determined by those two aspects. If that is not the end result then let us forget about the commission.

The current debate of further funding the commission between Tito Mboweni and Ronald Lamola is neither here nor there. In fact it is amazing how the two individuals holding such high offices engage one another when they serve the same government and from the same party.

It might suggest it is true that we began to see a parallel approach with regard to the commission and its mandate. Nevertheless we will not entertain such unwarranted mischievous deviations.

If the call from the leader of the EFF had been considered, the budget would not be an issue now. Julius Malema indicated government community halls can be used.

Treasury is challenging the dispute of public service personnel in the courts now. The reason forwarded is that there is no money to fund such demands. 

I do not believe the tone of government will change to fund the extension of three months of the Zondo commission. The contention is that an extension is for it to conclude and hand over recommendations which will be court ready for prosecution and conviction.

But further funding will be unfair and unjust to those government departments who do not earn so much.

Andries Monyane, Vaal

