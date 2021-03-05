Our police deserve respect, despite state failures

It's surprising to hear people crying about the killings of police officers in SA while we know what's the cause of all this.

Not long ago a video of an advocate mocking cops in public went viral, belittling the education of a group officers on duty. Nothing happened to the advocate.

Lawyers are supposed to be on the side of the law and orderly behaviour? If some of them behave so lowly, who is supposed to respect police? In other countries, the punishment for killing a police officer is death.

To make matters worse, our justice system is not up to scratch. How many undocumented foreigners are there in this country?

When you raise that question, the Human Rights Commission complains. I thought our nation is a sovereign country but it doesn't look like it.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village