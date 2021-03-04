Letters

Public protector there to protect Ace and Zuma

By Reader Letter - 04 March 2021 - 09:44
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, like her handlers, simply disliked Thuli Madonsela and tried every trick in the book to undo her work, the writer says.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

I do think that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was part of a ploy to keep state capture suspects, especially Ace Magashule, out of prison. Her attitude towards former public protector Thuli Madonsela and her staff attest to this.

She was planted in that office by unscrupulous ANC politicians. Just like her handlers, she simply disliked Madonsela and tried every trick in the book to undo the work of her predecessor. Magashule was about to be nabbed for the Estina dairy corruption but she came to his rescue.

She never had any good intentions in that office but to protect Magashule and Jacob Zuma and create an ideal smokescreen for them.

With the public protector in their corner, as delusional as they are, they thought they were untouchable. They are nothing but two cornered Mafia bosses with the imminent end in sight.

Wellington Zondi, Khutsong, Carletonville. 

