Letters

Someone could have saved Greyhound

By READER LETTER - 03 March 2021 - 09:12
Popular Southern African bus operator Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until February 14.
Popular Southern African bus operator Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until February 14.
Image: Werner Hills

After more than four decades of transporting South Africans all over the country and beyond, Greyhound is no more. What a pity. This was the most reliable mode of transport together with the railways.

Greyhound, like other businesses was a victim of Covid-19. When it was clear that the company was going to stop its operations as it was losing business, what was done to keep it afloat? The announcement of its termination of its services came out of the blue.

I'm sure it could have been saved. SA is breeding black millionaires at a fast rate. I am sure if they had known of the imminent collapse of Greyhound, they would have scrambled to take it over. What about taxi associations? A few years ago they surprised SA by informing us that they were going to start an airline. Surely if they had ambitions of investing their money in such an expensive venture, taking over Greyhound would have been child's play.

Dr Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof

Greyhound blames its demise on Covid-19, travel bans and closed borders

Just five days ago, coach service Greyhound was punting its Valentine’s Day journeys on its website.
News
3 weeks ago

Greyhound, Citiliner shutting shop after 37 years on the road

Greyhound and Citiliner announced on Wednesday that they are closing down in the next two weeks.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X