Someone could have saved Greyhound

After more than four decades of transporting South Africans all over the country and beyond, Greyhound is no more. What a pity. This was the most reliable mode of transport together with the railways.

Greyhound, like other businesses was a victim of Covid-19. When it was clear that the company was going to stop its operations as it was losing business, what was done to keep it afloat? The announcement of its termination of its services came out of the blue.

I'm sure it could have been saved. SA is breeding black millionaires at a fast rate. I am sure if they had known of the imminent collapse of Greyhound, they would have scrambled to take it over. What about taxi associations? A few years ago they surprised SA by informing us that they were going to start an airline. Surely if they had ambitions of investing their money in such an expensive venture, taking over Greyhound would have been child's play.

Dr Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof