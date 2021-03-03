Motsepe right man to lead CAF

There's no better candidate for the presidency of CAF than Dr Patrice Motsepe. Motsepe presses all the right buttons to lead the sleeping giant of global football. Africa has been in the sporting ICU for far too long with the North African states calling the shots with no progress.

Africa needs a visionary leader and a forward-thinking guru with vast experience in the financials of a big industry. Motsepe is no sloth. He revolutionised SA soccer dynamism with dazzling outcomes with his Sundowns outfit. Who would have thought Sundowns will conquer our local football with such devastating results.

Sundowns just swats everything in front of them. My favourite team is Kaizer Chiefs, the once swashbuckling and glamorous kings of SA soccer before Bobby Motaung destroyed everything.

Growing up everybody spoke about the glitzy achievements of Kaizer Motaung's legacy. Even some of the worst enemies of "Guluva" Motaung tried their luck, emulating him but ended up with disastrous consequences. They simply couldn't match Kaizer Chiefs.

Then came the great visionary Motsepe and the rest is history. Sundowns have become more popular in African football than the usual suspects of Chiefs and Pirates.

North Africans are in awe of Sundowns' success in such a short space of time. Everything they threw at Sundowns left them with egg on their faces. Sundowns survived the trials and tribulations of African football underhand tactics with much aplomb.

Not only is Sundowns playing champagne soccer but they score goals as if they're going out of fashion. Motsepe has made sure our football is up there with the best in Africa.

With his "CAF 10 Point Action Plan", Motsepe is showing his adversaries that he'll not lead Africa to fill numbers but to revolutionise Africa's football.

Time and again Motsepe has proved that he walks his talk. He's no talk-show host but a doer with excellent results. Every football person worth his salt must back Motsepe to lead African fooball to its full potential glory and no-one will regret his choice.

There's no better time to choose a perfect leader than now.

Let all Africans open our doors and hearts to a deserving candidate like Motsepe to lead our football to its rightful place in the global sporting world. Now is the time!

Pio Mashaba, e-mail