Passing matric begins at start of school year

The hard work by matric pupils throughout the year comes to light at the end of the year, when the results are announcement.

As a country we focus on the results and not the hard work behind the matric year. That is why you hear decrying dismal performances by some schools.

I still remember one of my teachers telling us that you pass matric during your first days in class, not at the end of the year. It is your attitude, hard work and discipline which will determine your results at the end of the year.

Pupils should be encouraged and supported throughout the year. All stakeholders must take a leaf from the adage that says it takes a community to raise a child. Teachers, pupils, SGBs and the community in general must play their part.

It was shocking to hear of seven schools which produced a zero percentage for the Class of 2020 but we should always be solution-driven and learn from that.

The class of 2021 must be guided and supported from the beginning if we care about the future of our pupils. Our attitude towards them must be like that of a farmer, as we should know that we are planting a seed in them. We must take care of the seed, water it every day, always protect it to improve chances of a bountiful harvest when the results are announced.

Good luck to the class of 2021; always remember that it takes hard work, discipline and positive attitude to pass matric.

Thebe Kgwetiane, Maandagshoek, Limpopo