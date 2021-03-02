Letters

Education a passport to freedom

By reader letter - 02 March 2021 - 09:24
Matric 2021.
We all live as long as we experience our lives as having meaning and value, and have something to live for. As soon as meaning, value and hope vanish from our daily experiences, we begin to die.

We become "walking  corpses". The class of 2021 should realise that education is not a preparation for life, it is life itself. The purpose of education is to replace an empty mind with an open one.

Education is learning what we didn't know. It is movement from darkness to light. A learned man always has wealth within themselves.

Teachers have to realise that they affect eternity as they can't tell where their influence stops. One who opens a school door closes a prison's. Education is what remains after one has forgotten everything they were taught at school.

Education is the passport to the future for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. If you educate the mind without educating the heart, it is no education at all.

Education breeds confidence, confidence breeds hope, and hope breeds peace. If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. Education is the only possession no-one can take away from you.

If you are not willing to learn, no-one can help you; and if you are determined to learn, no-one can stop you. Wisdom comes not from age, but from education and learning. The fruit of education is sweet. Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron

