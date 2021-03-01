With help, SMEs will bring economic recovery

SA is on the way to economic recovery after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. This pandemic came at a time when the country was already facing difficulties as the economy was declining and people were losing jobs.

It will be of great help if the country can put more effort and resources to help small businesses and co-operatives because they contribute positively to the development of the country’s economy. Big businesses have not succeeded in taking us out of our economic misery.

We need more funding for small businesses and political will from the leadership in that department. The township economy should be the driving force behind the government's economic recovery plan because it will help reduce the burden of having a lot of people going to look for work in towns and cities.

The government can't do it alone. If we are to succeed in this economic recovery plan, we need to work together. We need financial institutions to help those small businesses in getting funding for their business plans. In doing this, we will truly be making positive efforts to get our economy back on track.

