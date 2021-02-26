Matric class of 2020 defied odds and made us proud

The stupendous achievement by our class of 2020 matriculants defies description.

The nation could not be more proud of this graduating class, especially for the resilience and determination they displayed while concentrating on academic studies under the shadow of a deadly plague.

Greatness comes from excellence, and this supreme quality was displayed by the class of 2020 whose glittering array of academic distinctions will be difficult to emulate.

Under difficult academic conditions, our scholars put in an extensive effort to obtain an array of accolades. It was Abigail Adams who said: “Learning is not attained by chance; it must be sought for with ardour and diligence.”

As our nation and our esteemed scholars bask in glory, let us remember our dedicated teachers who played a critical and pivotal role in ensuring monumental success in a turbulent year. Teaching is the mother of all professions and therefore each teacher is an asset to our nation.

We thank, motivate and encourage teachers to serve selflessly as part of ensuring social cohesion, economic growth and sustaining growth. Their passion for excellence is akin to an eternal flame of determination and hope.

Their motto, 'Striving for excellence’, will be remembered for generations to come. In our hour of triumph, let us sombrely remember the 409 teachers who died, and the 16,495 who were infected.

Those who died in the line of duty will forever be remembered for their princely sacrifices. They will always be remembered as eternal symbols of individual excellence.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni