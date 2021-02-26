Cosas and Sadtu disruptive forces in education

The Congress of SA Students (Cosas) and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) are the two most destructive forces in education.

Cosas has never initiated a programme to improve the behaviour of the learners towards the educators at school. Incidents of learners carrying knives and even guns to school are well-documented. It is incumbent on Cosas to report such learners to the principals before tragedy strikes.

Cosas has never encouraged its members to study hard instead it threatens to unlawfully close down private schools which were open as they were Covid-19 compliant.

On the other hand, Sadtu is well-known for refusing to subject its members formal job appraisals and for the introduction of time clocks in schools to address late coming by educators. Sadtu has taken no action to ensure that its members teach the full working hours like at private schools. Sadtu members are always complaining about lack of resources instead of teaching the learners.

I used to send two of the brightest learners to the bank to buy US dollars. They would return with the draft and I would then place an order for a CD. The CD would then be delivered in due course.

In this way, the learners in grade 12 were practically exposed to the concept of foreign exchange. Teaching is all about passion, love for learners, creativity and imagination!

Jeffrey Mothuloe CA(SA), former high school teacher and senior lecturer