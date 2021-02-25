IFP is blessed to have a leader like Shenge

I congratulate the IFP for being blessed with a leader like Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. It is a rare phenomenon to have a founding president of a party during this day and age.

Many parties lack vision and direction because they have no elders. Every leader and follower do as they please. These parties have no unifying figures to guide and show them direction. We hope the IFP will not be tempted to wish that Buthelezi was gone. Experience counts in politics.

We do not want the IFP to be counted among the likes of PAC, Azapo, COPE and the NFP. These political groupings are a lousy shade of what they used to be. We wish and pray that the current national leadership of the IFP could utilise Shenge's experience and presence.

Indeed, the IFP is extremely blessed!

Malesedi Moshoeshoe, Thokoza