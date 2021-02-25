A lesson to the class of 2020

I would like to congratulate all the learners who passed their 2020 matric exams. Against a tough background riddled with Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown, this is a grand milestone and it deserves to be celebrated.

By passing matric, you have taken a step further in emancipating yourself from poverty and also changing the face of your family and that of your community. You are on the right path and all you need to do is keep on walking.

Do not lose sight of what you want to achieve in life. In this world, you can be anything you want to be as long as you put your mind to it. At the same time, let me warn you that the battle may have been won, but there is still war ahead. Go and further your studies with the same commitment and passion you displayed in grade 12.

Do not get carried away by a new environment when you get to tertiary institutions. Do not be part of the statistics of students who develop bad habits when they move to tertiary institutions and end up dropping out of school.

To all matriculants whose marks are not good enough to gain varsity entrance, kindly put on a brave face. Don't cry over spilt milk as the sun sets to rise again.

Don't give up on yourself because your future is at stake here and it should not be compromised. Go back to school and up your marks so that you can eventually face life with courage and determination.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, eManyeleti