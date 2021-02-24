Make an example with Jacob Zuma

I am writing this with sadness, anger and disgust at the delaying tactics by former president Jacob Zuma.

This is a supporting and additional piece to the well-documented letter written by honourable Pio Mashaba, dated February 12, where he analysed almost every piece of detail about the former president.

Zuma was busy bringing our beloved country to the brink of collapsing the state coffers. I thought after his term he'll relocate to Dubai to be with his #corruptLOOTINGcronies, the Gupta gang. Now, he's forever undermining the process of the very commission he was part of when it was appointed.

This government must set an example with him to send a warning to those would-be leaders who might think (in future) they are a law unto themselves. Just because the commission's judge didn't recuse – based on fact – himself as per Zuma's claims of bias, doesn't warrant him to disregard the very constitution and laws of our country, which he was supposed to uphold and respect as head of state.

As for showing a middle finger to our rule of law, he's the most dunderheaded president SA ever had and he must be sent to prison if needs be as per his words that he's not scared of jail.

• Mphikeleli Nyembe Ka Dlangalala, Zola 2, Soweto