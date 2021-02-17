ANC must think of chaos this man's defiance will bring

The ANC and its alliance partners have to pause, think hard and deeply about the root of the problem they call a constitutional crisis caused by Jacob Zuma's defiance to attend the Zondo commission.

Today SA is on the brink of a crisis that could change everything, plunging the country into darkness that may not be easy to reverse.

Imagine your background never afforded you to have a good educational background, but for some reason, your comrades fight tooth and nail to have you pushed to the most important position in the country; and against all odds, you become president.

What do you do? You turn to your innermost resources. You are known to be a chess master. Three Gupta brothers offer to help you ride the wave, you accept and the rest is history.

The point of looking at this scenario is that, the chickens have come home to roost. Please find a way to avert the constitutional crisis.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand