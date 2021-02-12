We must be ready for third wave

The coronavirus was discovered in Wahun, China, in 2019. It then spread to other countries. SA had its first case in March last year. From then on, it spread throughout the country and claimed many lives.

When the Covid-19 first wave died down in mid-2020, experts warned that we are going to have a second wave later in the year.

When the second wave hit last year December, the government was caught with its pants down – it was not ready. In December and January, Covid-19 claimed many lives, including young people and an ANC high profile member, Jackson Mthembu.

During that two months period, health facilities were constrained and overwhelmed. They didn’t cope at all. Last Sunday, minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize held a media briefing which was televised in all news channels regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mkhize was flanked by experts such as Prof Salim Karim Abdool and Prof Glenda Gray. According to Prof Karim, SA may experience a third wave in two or three months’ time. And it might be worse than the second wave, given the fact that it will be winter.

So, we better be prepared. The pertinent question is: is the government preparing itself for the third wave? I hope it is. Otherwise, many innocent people are going to lose their precious lives again, because of the government’s ineptitude.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City