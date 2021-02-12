Drugs do not belong in our society

The management of the South African Police Service commends its foot soldiers for the sustained successes and concerted efforts they have continuously displayed in the fight against drugs across the country.

The sentencing of the foreign national, Henry Nwagu, 38, and his SA girlfriend and partner in crime Noluvuyo Sali, 32, by the Balfour regional court in Mpumalanga on February 5 to lengthy sentences behind bars is one of the many cases that can be commended.

The successful conviction of the two came as a result of work done by dedicated men and women in blue who are determined to clean our country of illicit drug laboratories, drug dealers and smugglers who contribute to the moral decay of our society and specifically our youth.

The recent discovery of drugs worth an estimated street value of over R14m by the police at the port of Nqgura in the Eastern Cape and other drug seizures during stop and searches and crime prevention operations in the country serve as a deterrent to would-be drug kingpins and transnational criminal syndicates that the net is closing in on them.

This is a clear message from the police that crime does not pay and that criminals have no place in our society. The long arm of the law will catch up with them, destroy their criminal empires and ensure that they serve long sentences behind bars.

As the SAPS, we call upon the public members of the community to work together with us to turn the tide against crime by reporting crime and any suspicious activities to their local police stations or by calling 08600 10111 and or send an anonymous tip-off to MySAPS App.

Brig Vish Naidoo, SAPS national spokesperson