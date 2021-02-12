Careless leaders fail citizens

Leadership comes with responsibility. If you are not well- equipped and responsible, no leadership portraits will be achieved.

Corruption and leadership will never be intertwined. What kind of negligence is this? SA leaders have failed us from the beginning.

Citizens are dying due to Covid-19, yet our leaders buy vaccine which is due to expire in a few months. What kind of carelessness is this? SA is paying the price, and it is the citizens who will suffer the consequences of their leaders' negligence. There's no leadership in SA.

This country is being misled. How do you purchase vaccines that are ineffective, and only discover their expiry date when they have already arrived in the country?

How much has been paid for all vaccines to be imported into SA. This requires a removal of our leaders immediately as this put lives of South Africans in danger.

It is time that careless leaders be removed from higher positions as this doesn’t reflect the image of the country in a reputable manner, but allows other countries to play us for fools. The country needs someone with good leadership qualities, not sellouts.

Lydia Makamedi, Kgokong, GaMamabolo