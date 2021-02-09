Letters

Why were Masina and Yengeni at the tea party?

By Reader Letter - 09 February 2021 - 14:31
It's obvious that Tony Yengeni and Mzwandile Masina were not deployed by ANC to be part of the tea sipping occasion, the writer says.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

I have a sneaky suspicion that a rotten fish is coming out of the ANC closet. This has come to light recently with the famous cup of tea at Inkandla. Who can explain the presence of Mzwandile Masina and Tony Yengeni at the tea sipping occasion?

Surely I don't want to believe that they have been invited by the EFF. If so, where lies their allegiance? Hypocrites to the core. How do men of their calibre allow themselves to be tossed around like that?

It's obvious that they were not deployed by ANC to be part of the tea sipping occasion. I surely smell a rotten fish in the closet of the ANC for members to do as they please.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen

