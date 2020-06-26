Mike Mokoena shook off a poor start to rise as businessman

Liphapang Michael Mokoena, who was popularly known as "Bra Mike", was born in 1952 in Frankfort, Free State, on a farm called Blyskap.

He was the only child of Samson Mosikili and Mapule Mokoena. However, he was raised by his loving grandparents Sefofane Stephen and Nomthandazo Mokoena.

He went to Vantenkie Primary Farm School but did not further his studies beyond Standard 2 (now grade 4). Following that, he worked at various farms and managed to buy himself a bicycle, which he used as a means of transport while selling milk.

At the age of 16, the family moved to Makwane village in QwaQwa, but when he came of age, he got a job as a forklift driver in a company in Sasolburg.

In 1974, he went to Harrismith to acquire his code 14 driver's license, and that's where he met his beautiful wife Nomsa Joyce Mokoena.

They were both attending ballroom dancing classes and they became dance partners, and fell in love.

After obtaining his licence, Bra Mike left Harrismith to go work for Unity Long Hauls in Sasolburg as a truck driver. He drove trucks for a long time, delivering goods across the length and breadth of the country.

He and his lovely wife Mme Joyce tied the knot on December 14 1974, and were blessed with children thereafter. However, two of their children - Molefi and Moogo Mokoena, have since passed on.