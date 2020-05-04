Stage 4 of lockdown, like stage 5, just senseless

We are now in stage 4 of lockdown, which seems really just a shuffling of the government's inane plan for how SA is going to one day return to some semblance of normalcy.

A chunk of the work force will be allowed back to work after a much-needed Workers' Day public holiday, which we really need like a third nostril. Most people start their work in the morning and finish in the afternoon.

The three-hour exercise period is like being in C-Max prison and being taken into the yard to walk around in the sun for an hour then "back to your cell" for the rest of the day. Six to nine is fine for housewives and work at homes or those still not at work, but for the rest of us back at work, putting in a sort of normal day is useless. Much less congestion and grouping if spread out . it's just plain common sense and statistics; something our government clearly lacks.

Our president and many of his flunky cabinet ministers have long been harping on this Fourth Industrial Revolution and how it will save SA's bacon. It will propel us into the First World and uplift our country. You know. e-commerce, e-trade-,

e-shopping, e-filing, e-learning,

e-services, e-everything.

The Covid-19 business was in a way manna from heaven and it would force

e-everything on us out of necessity. Farmers, urbanites, ruralites, township dwellers could buy much of what they need in product and services through e-buying online. We might just be bootstrapped into a new era!

Shame on our government.

Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North, Joburg