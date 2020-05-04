It seems coronavirus has attacked NDZ's brain cells
I am breathless. pounding the streets after such an incomprehensible lockdown has left me unfit.
It's 8.55am. I know the dreaded virus will strike at 9am sharp. Well that's according to Nkosasana Dlamini-Zuma - she has decreed that the virus will not strike between 6am and 9am.
Will I be arrested by the police, or worse, shot by some trigger-happy heavily armed rifleman?
Sjoe, I make it to my car just as the 9am newscast begins.I need a smoke to calm my nerves as the newsreader announces Nkosasana has put a stop to all cigarette sales. Is the woman insane, I ask myself, or has some other kind of virus attacked her brain cells?
Peter Bachtis, Benoni
